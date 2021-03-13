BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are investigating a weekend homicide.
Officials said they had responded to a multi-family home on the 2100 block of Seaside Avenue around 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a person that had been shot.
Police found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Gregory Ingram, deceased in the front stairwell of the residence.
One witness told authorities Ingram had been checking on a noise he had heard on his back porch when he was shot.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.
