BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Officials are investigating after a stabbing victim showed up at St. Vincent's Medical Center around 5:30 Sunday morning.
Scott Appleby of the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications says that the victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the leg.
The victim told officials that the incident occurred somewhere on Lincoln Avenue.
Appleby adds that the individual was "uncooperative and refused to give any info".
This incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
