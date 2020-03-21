BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance following a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Police spokesperson Terron Jones tells us that officers responded to the 700 block of Maplewood Avenue around 11:20 p.m. for a shotspotter activation.
Arriving officials located a victim that had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
This incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-8477.
