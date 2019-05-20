BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A homicide is under investigation in Bridgeport.
Police said an assault was reported just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on Noble Avenue.
The victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where the victim was later pronounced deceased.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Monday morning and concluded the cause of death to be a homicide.
Bridgeport police are currently investigating this incident and will release the victim’s identity soon.
No additional details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.