BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are looking into three incidents that occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
According to the director for the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, Scott Appleby, first responders were called to a report of a street fight near Main and Vincellete Streets around 11:35 Saturday night.
Investigators determined that a white Mitsubishi Lancer was driving up Main Street when it rear ended an unspecified black-colored vehicle as it approached the intersection of Vincellette Street.
Both operators exited their vehicles and got into a physical altercation in the roadway.
At some point, the operator of the Lancer was knocked down into the southbound side of Main Street and was run over by an oncoming silver Subaru Impreza Station Wagon.
The victim was then transported to St. Vincent's Hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
The operator of the Impreza remained on scene and told officials that he did not see the victim lying in the roadway.
Appleby says that the driver of the Impreza was later released from the scene and that the other party involved in the altercation had fled up Main Street prior to when officials arrived on scene.
Anyone with any information pertaining to that incident is asked to contact Officer John Perry of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
About five minutes after officials responded to Main Street, authorities were called to the 40th block of Atwater Street for another report of a street fight.
While en route to the scene, police were notified that a party suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to "their lower extremities" had arrived at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Just after midnight, Bridgeport officials responded to the area of Harrall Avenue for a shot spotter activation.
Authorities were notified about a half hour later that a party suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the emergency room at Bridgeport Hospital.
Appleby adds that police are looking into whether any of these incidents are connected.
All three incidents remain under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
