BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate two shootings that happened early Sunday morning in the city of Bridgeport.
According to Scott Appleby, Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, officials received a call around 12:30 a.m. for a report of suspicious individuals with firearms in the vicinity of Lindley Street and Capitol Avenue.
Arriving officers located a victim that sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Appleby says that, around 1:30 a.m., officers received a shot spotter activation at PT Barnum Building 5 on Bird Street.
A short while later, Bridgeport Hospital notified police that two gunshot victims had arrived for treatment.
The extent of the victims' injuries remains unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident on Bird Street is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-8477.
It is unclear if either of these incidents are connected to each other.
Both shootings remain under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
