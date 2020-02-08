BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Bridgeport Police are investigating two separate stabbings that happened early Saturday morning.
Around 2 a.m. St. Vincent's Medical Center reported a female stab victim was dropped off by a private vehicle, Police said.
During their investigation, Officers conducted interviews and determined the stabbing happened on Brooklawn Avenue. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
A second stabbing was reported by Bridgeport Hospital, shortly after 3 a.m.
According to Police, a male victim came to the emergency with a non-life threatening stab wound.
Officers determined the second stabbing happened on Boston Avenue.
Both of the stabbings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-8477.
