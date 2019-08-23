BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after 2 people were shot Friday night.
According to police, officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of George Street.
Police said there is no word on injuries at this point. Both were transported to an area hospital.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
