BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the city of Bridgeport.
According to Bridgeport Police Sgt. Gabe Meszaros, officers responded to the intersection of Fairfield and Lenox Avenues around 7:25 p.m. after receiving a report that a motor vehicle and a motorcycle had collided.
It was later determined that a 2003 Toyota Camry, being operated by a 23-year-old Bridgeport resident, was making a turn from Lenox Avenue onto Fairfield Avenue when it collided with a 1993 Honda CBR600 that was traveling west on Fairfield Avenue.
The motorcycle then struck two parked vehicles after colliding with the Camry.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old Bridgeport man, was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Meszaros stated that the driver of the Camry, a 23-year-old Bridgeport resident, was not injured and eventually released at the scene.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
