BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An attempted abduction is under investigation in Bridgeport, according to police.
Police said it happened at a bus stop Thursday around 10 a.m.
The location was Logan Street and Stratford Avenue.
The 9-year-old victim told police as she waited for her school bus, she was approached by a man.
The man reportedly grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her to the back of the Pentecostal Church of Prayer and Deliverance.
He was unable to pull her away, so he picked her up by the wrist and carried her to the back of the church.
Police said in an empty stairwell, he tried to lift up her dress.
The victim was ultimately able to get away by stepping on his foot and yelling.
As the suspect walked away, he covered his head with a black hooded sweatshirt.
He was described as a skinny black male, between 5'10" and 6'1". He had dreadlocks with blonde tips, reaching mid-waist length.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).
