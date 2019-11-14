BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred on July 4.
On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Charles Anthony Bonilla in connection to the murder.
On July 4, Richard McDonald was shot in the head near the rear of building 4 in Green Homes.
McDonald was pronounced dead.
Bonilla was charged with murder and several other charges.
He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, awaiting trial for illegally possessing a firearm.
Bonilla was given a $2 million bond.
