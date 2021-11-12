BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport police officer has resigned from his position following his arrest on Thursday.
Christopher Martin was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence.
According to police, Martin was a 21-year veteran with the department.
Police said he resigned from his duties as a police officer as the department was preparing his suspension paperwork.
In a statement, Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said “the Bridgeport Police Department took immediate action by arresting him upon becoming aware of his actions. Former Officer Martin immediately submitted his resignation prior to being suspended without pay and participating in an immediate due process hearing. The Bridgeport Police Department will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity.”
Specific details about his arrest have not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.