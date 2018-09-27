BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police are searching for two men who were allegedly involved in a home invasion.
The home invasion happened on September 13 on Barnum Avenue.
According to police, the suspects assaulted a female victim, but they were scared off when the victim yelled out for help and one of her children was heard coming down the stairs.
The suspects did not take anything from the home.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects involved in the home invasion.
Anyone who has information or may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call Bridgeport Police.
