BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A robbery and a hit and run occurred early Saturday morning in Bridgeport.
According to Bridgeport Police, they received a report that a man was trying to steal a victim’s purse by force. The robbery happened on Morgan Avenue and Windsor Street around 12:05 in the morning.
The suspect fled the scene and ran towards Central High School.
Police say the man drove away in a vehicle of an unknown make or model.
Police describe the man as an older, 6’0 tall black man wearing a Carhartt Jacket.
The second incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Madison Avenue and Federal Street. Police say a person was struck by a red car and drove south on Madison.
The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information on to contact the Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.
