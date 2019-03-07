BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a robbery suspect.
According to police the suspect is responsible for a robbery involving an elderly woman. The robbery took place on Hanover Street on November 23rd, 2018.
Police say the suspect is said to have worked as a mechanic in garages around Bridgeport.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).
