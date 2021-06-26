BRIDGEPORT,CT(WFSB)--On June 25 at 9:40 pm, police responded to a shooting at the Greene Homes Public Housing Complex.
A 38-year-old man suffered from a gunshot wound, he was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with life-threating injuries.
A firearm was recovered at the scene. As a result of the initial investigation, 39-year-old Trance Jacobs of Bridgeport, CT was arrested for carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Altering the Identification on a Firearm.
Jacobs is an acquaintance of the 38-year-old male victim and not suspected to be the shooter that caused his injury.
Detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene. Interviews were conducted, the scene was photographed, and evidence was collected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.
