BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police are searching for a woman who is being charged in her husband’s murder.
A warrant was obtained for Larise King, charging her for her role in the murder of her husband, Dathan Gray.
Gray was shot and killed on July 27, standing on the street in front of his hose on Newfield Avenue.
Kings warrant is charging her with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another.
King’s attorney told police she would surrender to police by 5 p.m., but failed to show.
Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
