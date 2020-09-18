BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport police officer has been arrested for sexual assault.
Chief Rebeca Garcia said around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Sergeant Ivan Delgado was served with a warrant.
He was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Delgado, a thirteen-year veteran with the department, was placed on administrative leave without pay.
“After consideration and review of all preliminary information, I have placed him on administrative leave without pay. Sergeant Delgado's hearing will be within 10 business days,” Chief Garcia said in a statement.
Delgado was given a $250,000 bond.
(1) comment
FIRE THE SCUM NOW!
