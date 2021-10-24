BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Freddie G. Trowell was arrested for spraying pepper spray in a local business.
Police said that they received reports of someone entering a local business, spraying a substance, and running out.
Bridgeport Officers noticed employees had blood-stained eyes and mucus discharge. They determined the substance was pepper spray.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Based on witness accounts and video footage, Trowell was identified and apprehended.
