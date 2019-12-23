BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Bridgeport school resource officer is being credited with chasing down and stopping a moving vehicle last week.
It happened on Dec. 16, just as students were being dismissed from Harding High School.
As students were flooding the sidewalks on Boston Avenue, an SUV parked along the road started rolling downhill, making its way into moving traffic.
Bridgeport School Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. spotted the vehicle and chased after it.
He was able to grab the passenger side door and stop the vehicle.
Carmo suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.
“Officer Carmo has been with the Bridgeport Police Department for four years. He is being recognized for his bravery, selflessness, and quick thinking in this emergency situation that could have been tragic had he not intervened,” Bridgeport police said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.