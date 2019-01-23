BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport elementary school will be closed until Monday due to a pipe burst in the school.
Bridgeport Public Schools said the pipe burst at Thomas Hooker School on Wednesday.
As a result of the water damage, nine classrooms were impacted.
All students and staff were dismissed early on Wednesday.
The school system said the school will remain closed Thursday and Friday while crews work to repair the sprinkler line burst.
The burst was a result of the cold weather over the past few days.
At this time, students will resume regular school hours on Monday.
Any updates will be posted here.
