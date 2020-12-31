BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont has fined a Bridgeport sports bar for violating the state's COVID-19 gathering order.
According to officials, the state of Connecticut has issued a $10,000 fine against owners of the property at 456 Connecticut Avenue in Bridgeport, the location of the Mango Z Sports Bar, for violating the state’s COVID-19 gathering size restrictions as enacted in Executive Order No. 9N.
The violation stems from an incident that occurred at Mango Z in the early morning hours of December 20, 2020, in which Bridgeport Police were called to the scene after reports of shots fired.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health – the state agency that issued the fine – determined that more than 25 people were inside of the establishment that night in violation of the gathering size restrictions, while also noting that it was operating past the mandatory 10:00 p.m. closing time that is currently in effect as part of the ongoing public health emergency.
In addition, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has determined that the establishment did not have an active liquor permit at the time of the incident. Its most recent permit expired August 9, 2020. Serving liquor without an active permit is a criminal offense. The Department of Public Health has referred the issue to the State’s Attorney for Bridgeport to determine a possible violation of liquor control laws.
“While the overwhelming number of businesses in Connecticut have done a great job partnering with the state and complying with the necessary protocols to prevent the spread of this virus, a small number still think the rules don’t apply to them, and these enforcement actions are necessary for those who put the health and safety of their customers and staff at risk,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank officials with the City of Bridgeport for working with the state to take a strong stand on enforcing these important safety measures.”
“I’d like to thank all state officials for their attention and taking action in this matter in partnership with the city,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said. “This establishment has proven that its flagrant violations have put our entire community at risk and now will be held accountable.”
