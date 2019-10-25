BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Congregation B’NAI Israel in Bridgeport was evacuated on Friday after two bomb threats were reported.
Police said the threat was reported a little after 2 p.m. on Friday.
The synagogue is located on Park Avenue.
Two bomb sniffing K9 units out of Yale New Haven who are with the bomb team out of Stamford cleared the building, as of 4 p.m.
Police said the threats remain under investigation.
As a precaution, officers will remain on site for services, and throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.