It was a special surprise on Tuesday for Connecticut’s newest Teacher of the Year.
The big announcement was made at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport.
Music teacher Sheena Graham was given the honor this year, after being one of four finalists who were up for the award.
She has taught music in Bridgeport schools since 1983.
"Thank you to the countless administrators, supervisors, central office personnel, colleagues and support staff who have consistently allowed me to operate outside of the box my entire career, and they're making me nervous over there,” Graham said.
The other finalists were from Newington, Wallingford, and Mansfield.
Graham will go on to a competition for the national Teacher of the Year.
