BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The city has teamed up with Hartford HealthCare and Live Nation to give the Harbor Yard amphitheater a new name.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim joined Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeff Flaks and other leaders from Live Nation to make the announcement.
