FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport woman was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a McDonald’s in Fairfield.
Fairfield police said on Jan. 29 just after midnight, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Post Road for a report of a car colliding into the building.
Police said a silver Hyundai Accent driving westbound on Post Road went into the grassy media and hit the south side of the building.
The restaurant was open for business at the time of the crash, but no one inside was injured.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Yazmin Masas Hechavarria, appeared disoriented and suffered lacerations on her hands from the crash.
The driver and a passenger were brought to a local hospital.
Officers believed she may have been driving under the influence. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation and discovered Hechavarria was under the influence of cocaine and PCP at the time of the crash.
Inside Hechavarria’s car, officers found marijuana, cocaine, and several pharmaceutical grade narcotics which were seized as evidence.
An arrest warrant was granted, charging Hechavarria with driving under the influence, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of narcotics, and failure to keep narcotics in their original container.
On Tuesday, Fairfield police located Hechavarria in a parking lot on Boston Post Avenue in Bridgeport and took her into custody. Police said she had cocaine in her possession, and she was subsequently charged with possession of narcotics.
She was given $30,000 bond and will be in court in March.
Police said the McDonald’s sustained $15,0,000 in damages.
