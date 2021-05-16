NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead after she was shot over the weekend in New Haven.
According to New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway, officers initially responded to the area of Sheffield Avenue in the Newhallville section of the city around 7:40 Saturday evening after receiving a report of shots being fired.
Evidence was located in the vicinity of Sheffield Avenue, but there weren't any victims in the area.
Not too long after police arrived on scene, officers were notified that a 20-year-old female gunshot victim had been dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Shumway says the victim, who is only being identified as a 20-year-old Bridgeport woman, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to do so by contacting the department at 203-946-6304 or by dialing the TIPS line at 1-866-888-8477.
