BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport woman wanted in connection to her husband's murder surrendered herself to police, officials said.
A warrant was obtained for Larise King, charging her for her role in the murder of her husband, Dathan Gray.
Police say King surrendered herself after midnight Friday night.
Gray was shot and killed on July 27, standing on the street in front of his house on Newfield Avenue.
King's warrant is charging her with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another.
King’s attorney told police she would surrender to police by 5 p.m., but failed to show.
King is being held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.
Police say additional arrests are anticipated in the case.
