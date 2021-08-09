BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Bridgeport Public Schools recently released its COVID guidance for students and staff ahead of the new school year.
Superintendent Michael Testani spoke with Channel 3 to preview the school year Monday morning.
Bridgeport's first day of school is Aug. 30.
In the school system's guidance, students will be required to wear masks in school buildings and on buses.
All staff who are fully vaccinated will be required to provide proof of vaccination if they do not wish to wear a mask.
While cohorting is no longer a requirement, it will be considered in situations where distancing of 3 feet cannot be accomplished. Such situations would include lunchrooms where masks need to be removed to eat.
Quarantine guidance also changed, Testani said. Students in a classroom setting who are at least 3 feet apart, masked and asymptomatic, will no longer need to quarantine if another student tests positive in that classroom.
"As I have previously announced, the school year will begin with all students returning to full time in person learning," Testani said. "I will continue to update the entire Bridgeport Public School Community if additional changes are made prior to the start of the school year."
The superintendent said all of the guidance is subject to change as COVID conditions either worsen or improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.