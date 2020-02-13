HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that started as snow or a wintry mix tapered as rain on Thursday ahead of a brief cold spell.
After a gloomy day on Thursday, attention turns to a blast of bitter cold air that will usher into the state.
Temperatures fall back through the upper teens and to middle 20s overnight.
A cold and windy Valentine's Day is on tap.
Temperatures will only reach the 20s to near lower 30s during the day, but it'll feel much colder.
"The wind chill will be in the single digits and lower teens most of the day," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe weather protocol. It starts at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The protocol means relevant state agencies coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure people have shelter and protections from the cold.
More information can be found on 211ct.org.
“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”
A mix of sun and clouds will give way to sunny skies during the afternoon.
"If you have plans to go out tomorrow evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up with the wind chill ranging from zero to 10 above," DePrest said.
The blast of cold air will be short-lived as temps rebound into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
