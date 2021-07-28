(WFSB) – It may not be the holidays just yet, but a 10-year-old girl from Rocky Hill is helping you deck the halls and support our troops.
Three years ago, Natalia Gause started creating homemade holiday ornaments with the sole mission of donating money from the sales to those in need.
“I was a foster kid myself, so I thought about helping other foster kids.”
Gause is no stranger to giving back. In the past she has bought Christmas presents for kids in the DCF system in our state, and even put money aside for random acts of kindness, like purchasing a meal for a police officer.
But recently she came up with a different idea after learning a family friend in the Navy would be stationed overseas this year and would not be home for the holidays.
Gause launched “Operation Light of Friendship.” Now she's creating even more ornaments this time raise money to purchase care packages for her friend and her unit so they would have something special to unwrap.
Each bulb is $5 and comes with a special poem:
Take this light of friendship and hang it on your tree
When you see it shining there, please stop and think of me.
As it shines among the lights, know right from the start,
our friendship will not ever fade, is shines within my heart.
Gause is selling these ornaments Wednesday, July 28th at the Rocky Hill Farmers’ Market until 7:00pm at Ferry Park.
If you would like to purchase one, but cannot stop by the Farmers’ Market, you can contact Natalia Gause via Instagram: @nrgcreations1
