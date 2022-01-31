MESA, ARIZONA (WFSB) – A 12-year-old isn’t in junior high like other kids his age, but is instead making history by already graduating high school and getting accepted into college.
Monty Hernandez started junior college when he was only nine years old. Now he is a dual-enrolled student through his high school and a local community college.
“His junior college classes are physics and pre-calculus right now,” Monty’s mom Danielle Hernandez says.
At his age, her son is taking classes most high school seniors would be in, and next he plans to chase his dreams as a Sun Devil at Arizona State University. “He got accepted as a bio chem major.”
Despite being so young, Monty says he already knows exactly what he wants to be when he’s older: a neurosurgeon.
But things have not always come easy for him. Danielle says he was diagnosed with autism and a heart condition at a young age.
“He was in speech therapy and special education from three years old to five years old… His IQ test came back gifted, so that’s when they knew he was gifted at that point.”
But Monty has loved learning from the start. He always had his head in a book or was working on science and math projects.
The pre-teen has skipped many grades along the way, and now is setting the bar high for those in his family.
“He will be our first to go to college even though he’s our youngest which is kind of weird.”
