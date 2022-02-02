(WFSB) – It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and one East Hartford teen is using her creative energies to get the word out.
13-year-old Melody Valdes has been a proud Girl Scout for 9 years, but this year, she had a new approach to selling the much-anticipated boxes of cookies: through a rap song.
“I want to support my troop and have some fun but to do that, we'll need some funds.”
“If you have a sweet tooth, you may need some savings. Girl Scout cookies are here for your braving.”
Melody decided on writing the song because she says selling for older girls can be a bit harder. “For younger kids, they’re cute and people don’t really pay as much attention to us. So, it’s important that we advertise ourselves in a cool and unique way.”
Her inspiration to keep selling more is where the funds will go.
“Currently we are raising money for my Silver Award project which is meant to help kids get access to books and literacy. So, most of our proceeds are currently going towards that.”
Her Silver Project for Troop #10862 consists of putting a few library boxes around her town, and she has already kickstarted a portion of it by reading books for kids on a YouTube channel called ‘Changing Lives One Book at a Time.”
The current book Melody is reading is ‘The Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,’ and her other Girl Scout friends are also reading there.
As for her song, this Girl Scout says so many people have been enjoying it already, and she hopes the anthem will continue to reach many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.