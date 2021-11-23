(WFSB) – A non-profit organization with a mission of remembering and honoring our veterans is in a final push to meet an important goal.
Every December, Wreaths Across America is responsible for laying a special wreath on the graves of all the fallen veterans across the country.
Two locations in Connecticut that take part are the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown and the Colonel Raymond F. Gates Memorial Cemetery in Rocky Hill.
“It's more than just the placing of the wreath. It's the meaning behind that, the honoring of those whether they fell in combat or years after returning home,” explained Thomas J. Saadi, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs in a recent interview on CT ’21.
The goal this year is 13,500 wreaths, and the deadline is Wednesday, November 24th.
If you would like to fund one of the wreaths that will be placed on the headstones of a fallen veteran, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
Each cost $15, plus proceeds from the sales will support the Perpetual Care Fund for the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
This year, the staging of the wreaths ceremony will be held on December 18th.
If you cannot donate, visit the link above for volunteer opportunities.
