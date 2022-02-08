(WFSB) – The world lost the legend Betty White back on December 31st, but she is still being remembered all throughout the country including with a new namesake.
When the Department of Transportation in Minnesota asked for the public’s help in their ‘Name a Snow Plow’ contest, they received countless entries, from the creative to the kooky, to the crazy and the cringy.
But in the end, the residents named a clear favorite and voted overwhelmingly to honor the late, great actress Betty White.
With just over 40,000 votes, ‘Better Whiteout’ plowed over the competition. The name beat some other creative runners-up like ‘CTRL-SALT-DELETE,’ ‘The Big LePlowski,’ and ‘Scoop Dogg.’
Other submissions making the top 8 included ‘Blizzard of Oz,’ and ‘No More Ice Guy.’
Now ‘Better Whiteout’ will be officially covering parts of southwest and central Minnesota.
And this Bright Spot goes from one Golden Girl to another kind of golden.
Dog lovers around the country were busy marking International Golden Retriever Day on February 3rd, in the Colorado town of … Golden.
The event was a huge success, with roughly 2,000 four-legged friends gathered to share in all the puppy love.
As far as swag goes, these retrievers struck gold, enjoying doggie bags, puppy ice cream, and of course free snuggles.
