(WFSB) – From the big ballpark in Boston to a stadium back home in Hartford, today’s ‘Bright Spot’ highlights some home run events from the past weekend.
First at Fenway Park, the South Windsor Fire Department was selected for a very special honor.
A handful of members were chosen to present “The Colors” before yesterday’s Red Sox, Oriole’s game. They even made a rare TV appearance.
Over in Hartford, hundreds of people visited Dunkin’ Donuts Park Saturday morning. Not for an early game, but for an event that benefitted “Connecticut Foodshare: The Walk Against Hunger.”
The latest numbers find that 490,000 people in our state are still struggling with food insecurity, including 131,000 children.
But the money that was raised at this one event was a huge help in the fight against hunger.
Over $500,000 was collected from both in-person walkers and virtual ones too.
Two familiar faces served as the emcees: our very own Scot Haney and Renee DiNino.
