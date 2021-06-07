(WFSB) – In today’s Bright Spot, Channel 3’s Nicole Nalepa has a recap of some excitement from over the weekend.
Cheers could be heard along the main thoroughfares of Tolland as the high school seniors celebrated their soon-to-be graduated status with a drive-by parade called “The Last Ride.”
A convoy of decorated vehicles filled with the class of 2021 started at the high school and drove past the town green, the middle school, the library and other local businesses.
And so many from the town showed up to show their support.
Meantime, a bear cub was parading about Durham village.
Passerby’s couldn’t believe their eyes as a bear slowly walked on the sidewalk right outside Glazer Dental Associates.
Many watched the animal from inside before animal control was called.
