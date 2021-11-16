(WFSB) – A different kind of mayoral race is taking place in our state, with animals vying for the top spot at a local zoo.
Election Day may be over, but a contentious race is underway for mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.
Candidates include:
- Harry, the guinea hog piglet: the youngest on the ballot
- Clara, the American bison: a devoted single mother
- K-Man the Caiman: a perfect choice for choppy political waters
- Jolene, the whistling duck: described as sociable, boisterous and noisy
- Zari the African grey parrot: a long-time animal ambassador and a veteran of visits to senior centers or children’s parties
Voting for Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo’s animal mayor runs until Thursday, November 18th.
Each vote costs $1, and all the money raised goes directly back to the zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research and fun.
