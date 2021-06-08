(WFSB) – Today’s Bright Spot is a compilation of shoreline stories to keep you cool during the heat wave.
First, the Mystic Aquarium is celebrating 'World Oceans Day' with an important reminder. They posted snapshots of marine life on their Facebook page with the caption “Our oceans are full of diverse creatures which make the waterways worth protecting.”
One of the “creatures” that encompass that statement: the seal, and viewers down in Old Saybrook have spotted one hanging around off Knollwood Beach.
Down in Essex, a man is celebrating a big accomplishment along the river. The Connecticut River Museum posted a photo congratulating Bill Ballou, who just completed his last paddle of the entire Connecticut River. The museum said he logged the full 410 miles over the last two years.
Finally, sticking with the water theme, the stories of kindness in our communities continue in the dead of heat.
The Branford Police Department shared a photo to recognize a Good Samaritan. Jason Keenan left an ice-cold water bottle on a cruiser along with a handwritten note which read “It’s hot out, stay safe.”
It was a small gesture that meant a great deal to the officers.
