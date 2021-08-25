(WFSB) – A special group of K9s were the stars of the show at a recent event in southeastern Connecticut.
The first ‘New England Police Comfort Dog Symposium’ was held a few weeks back in Groton.
It was a concept brought to life by one of the police department’s own, Officer Heather McClelland, who also serves as the Community Outreach Officer.
The special event featured 25 comfort dogs and their police handlers from all over.
“As far south as Hyattsville, Maryland and as far north as St. Albans, Vermont,” Officer McClelland explains.
The event allowed for networking, some training and the opportunity to bring other agencies together to learn more about the importance of these animals.
“Their main job in the community is to connect us with kids and victims and different community members that may not talk to the police otherwise. And they aren't like the traditional K9s in the sense that they’re looking for drugs, or bombs, or tracking… They're looking to help people.”
And that help extends to first responders too, like with K9 Clarence, the nation’s first police comfort dog who has been on the job since 2012, starting after the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
And the 9-year-old Saint Bernard from the Greenfield Police Department in western Massachusetts has been providing canine comfort ever since then, including in Washington D.C. this past April during fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans’ memorial service.
“While we were there, we ended up comforting a lot of the politicians and staff including the President of the United States,” his handler Deputy Chief William Gordon tells us.
It’s obvious the impact these dogs have on others can be life changing.
“What the dog does is actually breaks that cycle of acute stress disorder, of mourning, of being sad, of remembering and overthinking the crisis that they were in. And we try to break that by even 5 minutes of just petting the dog stops that cycle from getting worse.”
And not only do they provide healing, but the K9s help build connections between the community and those who serve.
