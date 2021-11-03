(WFSB) – This week the Bright Spot has been big on birthdays, and one town rolled in to make a milestone celebration one a local man will never forget.
When Tom Crockett turned 80-years-old this past summer, his family didn’t just throw him a big birthday party, but they coordinated a tractor parade!
It was fitting for this Broad Brook native, who to this day manages Mulnite Farms in East Windsor.
Tom started working there at the age of 6-years-old and eventually became well-known in town for volunteering and helping out fellow farmers, friends, or strangers in need.
But this time the tables were turned on him. He was able to sit back and enjoy the celebratory trail of tractors.
Over 100 people participated in the big event, which was the brainchild of his son, Dave.
And it was no easy task. Tom’s family was determined to keep this special tribute for their father under wraps.
So, with the help of numerous family members, farmers friends, non-farmer friends, and the Broad Brook Fire Department they were able to pull it off.
25 farmers trucked along on their tractors during their busiest season to join several fire trucks, and other vehicles at Mulnite Farms. Then they all headed out on the two-mile long parade route which ended at Tom’s house on Rockville Road.
It was a memorable day celebrating a special birthday and honoring a man who has dedicated his life to helping others.
