EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday’s Bright Spot features a story straight out of East Hartford, which is the next stop on the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.
Foodshare’s massive food distribution site at Rentschler Field has been running for a year, helping people across the state who have been in need during the pandemic.
However, it’s been discovered that those who benefitted from it, actually left something behind for all the volunteers.
Inside one of the trailers at the East Hartford site is a “wall of thanks,” displaying messages from people who have driven through the distribution site to pick up food in a time of need.
"Thank you just doesn't seem enough, but thank you so much, each and every one of you, for all you have done, all you do, and all you will continue to do,” one message said.
“The boxes you gave, I share it with others who do not have a car and can't be here. I shared it with a family that lost everything two weeks ago in a fire. I shared it with immigrant families because they lost their jobs. I shared it with other families that can't get to the end of the month,” another said.
The words came in the form of letters, store-bought and homemade cards.
In 54 weeks, Foodshare’s volunteers stepped up and stood outside in all kinds of weather at their 165 distribution sites, supplying over 7.8 million meals, and serving 275,000 cars.
They united us through their kindness, which we were also starving for when our world changed.
And for that reason alone, we will always be grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.