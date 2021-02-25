(WFSB) – A dog who had a rough start in life is now ready for his forever home.
Last month, Lincoln was found by a jogger outside in the bitter cold right near the Branford Community House.
He was taken to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter where the volunteers nursed him back to health.
His story gained community-wide attention and donations poured him to help with his recovery process.
Lincoln, now two years old has been seen all over social media. For weeks the shelter has been sharing photos, and videos of his progress.
Volunteers say he is doing great, loves to play and loves to be around people. And now Lincoln is officially up for adoption.
If you are interested in adopting Lincoln, you can fill out an application at branfordanimalshelter.org
