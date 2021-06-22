(WFSB) – A dog in East Haven has a new lease on life after being abandoned.
One week ago, East Haven Animal Control found the animal, now named Blue on Sylvan Hills Road emaciated, dehydrated, and covered in sores.
He was immediately brought to the vet to get fluids and be cared for.
Within 24 hours, Desmond’s Army stepped up offering a reward to find the dog’s owner, which thanks to the power of social media has brought up many leads.
Meanwhile Blue is on the road to recovery and his story captured the hearts of the community.
He visited the town hall so that Mayor Joseph Carfora and his staff could meet him and witness the love this pup has to give.
East Haven Animal Control say Blue is doing well but still requires lots of special attention.
If you’d like to follow his journey, visit the East Haven Animal Shelter Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.