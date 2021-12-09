(WFSB) – After a long search for safety and love, a rescue dog found its forever home and became the greatest gift to her new owner.
For nearly 15 years, the non-profit, "Bikers Against Animal Cruelty" has been working hard promoting proper pet ownership and advocating for abused and neglected animals.
“So, animals that are ownerless, countless shelters and rescues, we help pay their financial vet bills so they can get re-homed and get into a new home,” explains Greg Belcher, President of Bikers Against Animal Cruelty.
After losing his Pitbull, Phoenix to cancer, Belcher was open to the prospect of adding a new rescue to his family. That’s where Faith came in.
When she was found, the dog weighed just 20 pounds, was overbred, and suffered a cleft palette and cleft lip which led to difficulty eating.
On top of that, she was abandoned on the streets of New Britain to fend for herself. “She was found roaming on Christmas Eve and somebody had their door open to their house, and she ran in,” recalls Belcher.
She was soon given the name ‘Faith’ and rescued from the pound by the Connecticut Animal House in Mystic. There, Faith underwent surgery and was nursed back to health.
Biker’s Against Animal Cruelty shared the dog’s story on social media, and it caught Belcher’s attention. As fate would have it, the two crossed paths at the Chester Dog Fair.
“I wasn't supposed to be at that event that day and the group called me and asked if I could come down and bring them an extension cord. So, I'm like.. ‘OK.. well, while I'm here I'm going over to meet Faith.’"
Just a week later, Faith had found her forever home with Belcher.
And their connection is deeper than he could have imagined. “I was born with a cleft lip and palette as well, so it kind of pulls everything together. I fell in love when I first saw her.”
Now, Faith is a vibrant, happy and healthy dog whose life was saved thanks to the compassion of rescue groups and their volunteers.
“If we all in the rescue community can work together and really help one another out, I don't think we'll ever beat the problem, but we can put a really good dent in it.”
Bikers Against Animal Cruelty has a special 'Pet Pics with Santa' event this Saturday in Ellington. Learn more at: BikersAgainstAnimalCruelty.org.
