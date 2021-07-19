(WFSB) – Wherever you look, you can find random acts of kindness taking place around our state.
After the wild weekend of weather we had, photos and videos flooded social media, but among the feeds a common theme became evident: the compassion and kindness of others.
In Durham neighbors were out helping neighbors in even the smallest ways. One was being praised for helping another redo the path down to their barn after it was washed out from all the rain.
Then this morning in Manchester, Community Child Guidance Clinic Inc. had a special surprise for their police officers: breakfast from Highland Park Market.
In Meriden, a couple of trail walkers went out of their way to give some TLC to the beautiful garden outside the Kiwanis Club.
Finally, over in Enfield, police found a dog wandering around Alden Avenue over the weekend. They posted a photo on social media with hopes of finding the owner. And in the meantime, the pup made itself comfortable in the passenger seat of the cruiser.
