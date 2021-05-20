(WFSB) – Nicole Nalepa brings us two ‘Bright Spots’ from the town of Hamden this week.
Firefighters from Engine 3 got a unique call for an animal rescue a few days ago.
They met up with the town’s animal control officer only to find a woodchuck with its head stuck in a stove pipe.
Crews were able to peel the pipe apart just enough so the animal could free itself. It was later released back into the woods.
The second half of today’s Bright Spot is about a special event the town is hosting this weekend dedicated to honoring essential and frontline workers.
It’s called ‘Hamden Heroes Day.’ A ceremony will begin at the town center park at 11:00am.
In addition to the ceremony, spectators can expect musical performances by local artists, plus the Hamden Honor Guard and National Guard.
