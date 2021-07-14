(WFSB) – Believe it or not, Tuesday was National “Cow Appreciation Day” and many towns found unique ways to celebrate.
The University of Connecticut touted being one of the first universities in the country to adopt the most technologically advanced way of managing and studying a dairy herd. The school shared photos of their robotic milking parlor which allows the cows to choose when they want to be milked.
Then the Durham Fair posted a photo of ‘Linguini’ who will be greeting visitors at the Cow Palace the last full weekend of September for the fair’s 101st year.
But maybe best of all, residents at the Fox Hill Center in Vernon got a very special visit.
After realizing “Cow Appreciation Day” was coming up, Debbie Orth, the Director of Admissions and Marketing had an idea.
“I got in touch with a farmer from Burke Ridge Farms on the Ellington, South Windsor town line and he was so gracious to bring a cow.”
‘Ace’ and it’s two-month-old calf ‘Bella’ came to greet about 40 of the center’s residents.
“Their faces absolutely lit up. It was fantastic…Quite a few people did grow up on farms around here, so it brought back the childhood memories which is fantastic… It brought tears to your eyes.”
To make the day even sweeter, the farm brought ice cream for everyone.
As far as future events, Orth is already thinking what she can do for the residents next.
“I’m already looking at ‘Hug a Sheep Day’ and maybe something with a pig…Any way that you can bring a smile to someone’s face, that to me makes the day.”
