(WFSB) – The spell of spring weather we've been experiencing in Connecticut this week has lent itself to some beautiful sights of nature.
Photographers like Asif Hossain are part of the Manchester CT Wildlife Board on Facebook. That’s where they share some snapshots of wildlife from around town.
Just this week, Hossain photographed a great blue heron near the Highland Park School and an osprey tending to its nest.
Other members of the group have shared their experiences too, spotting a bald eagle, a bobcat, turtles and lots of other wildlife in the area.
