(WFSB) – A popular mural is on full display in Wallingford giving shoppers special scenes of the seasons.
Elizabeth Taylor is an artist based out of New Haven, whose passion for art really took off after the pandemic.
“It's incredible. To do what you love, and get paid for it, and also get that, that outlet. I don't feel like a lot of people get that.”
She started ‘Lacroix Artistry’ in January and by June was able to leave her logistics job to work with her paint brushes full time.
But it was a freelance gig with East Center Market in Wallingford that Elizabeth says kick-started her career way back in July.
She calls it a ‘living mural,’ and she updates the window art every two weeks which takes about 20 hours.
“I freehand everything. I just show up and I'm like, what do I feel like today. We don't redo the whole thing, but we'll scrape a couple windows and start over.”
It’s a moving canvas that changes with the seasons. “We've had nutcrackers, obviously the leaves are up now, there's always bees in it because I just love bees, pumpkins. There's a cornucopia there for Thanksgiving.”
Elizabeth says the exposure from the store has kept her booked since it all started.
Visit East Center Market on East Center Street to see the window art for yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.